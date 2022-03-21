TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - New details have been released about a fatal crash in Monroe County that killed two juveniles over the weekend.
The juvenile who died was a seventh-grade student from Pocono Mountain West Junior High School in Tobyhanna Township, according to District Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Robison.
She says an 11th-grade student was also hurt in the crash.
Police say an 18-year-old man was driving a car on Route 611 Saturday night in Tobyhanna, when he crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer. The car was cut in half.
Two juveniles sitting in the back of the car were killed. The two in the front were pulled out and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
The district has activated its crisis team and will have crisis counselors available at the West Junior High School Tuesday and for as long as needed, Robison said.