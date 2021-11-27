EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Lawmakers and supporters rallied Saturday in East Stroudsburg in remembrance of a teen that the Monroe County district attorney said was justifiably shot and killed by police.
They're pushing for a re-evaluation of the case.
"What we do now will prevent another life to be taken, prevent another family to go through the grief we are going through," said Fe Hall, mother of Christian Hall.
Mental health crisis or a threat to police? That is the question surrounding the death of 19-year-old Christian Hall. Hall was shot by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County on the Route 33 overpass to Interstate 80 in December 2020.
On that day, state police said they saw a distressed Hall standing near the overpass holding a gun.
Police say after countless orders, Hall then dropped the gun and troopers worked to negotiate with him. But then, Hall allegedly stopped cooperating, grabbed the weapon, and started walking towards them. For 90 minutes, troopers worked with Hall.
While the video shows Hall putting his hands up, he refused to drop the gun. Hall was shot by troopers and later pronounced dead. Authorities say police then discovered that the gun Hall was holding, turned out to be a BB gun.
The Monroe County district attorney ruled that the shooting was justified. However the family and supporters disagree.
They say recently released video of the last four seconds of incident shows Hall was not pointing the gun towards police. They say that contradicts the authorities' version of what happened.
"I just want true justice for my child," said Christian Hall's father, Gareth Hall.
Many gathered in East Stroudsburg Saturday to show their support for the Hall family. They held signs that read 'mental health is not a death sentence" and "his hands were up" They claim the Monroe DA's ruling is biased because of his working relationship with state police.
"I am not in any way anti-police, I am not asking for defunding police, but I don't think it's appropriate for local law enforcement to investigate local law enforcement," said Rep. Susan Wild.
Now, they're asking Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to review the investigation.
"To the D.A., we're calling on you right now to turn this case over."
However, Shapiro released a statement that said his office does not have jurisdiction to investigate any matter unless it gets referred by the county DA.