The United States Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a freedom of speech case centered around a Schuylkill County teenager who was suspended from her cheerleading team after comments she posted online while she was out of school.
The nearly two-hour hearing was done via phone due to COVID.
The nine U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned the attorney for Brandi Levy and those representing the Mahanoy Area School District in a First Amendment speech case that could determine the scope of authority a school has over students.
When she didn't make the varsity cheerleading team in 2017, the then 14-year-old Levy posted an f-word filled rant against the team on Snapchat to a specific group of friends from a convenience store on a Saturday night.
The school reacted by suspending the girl from the cheerleading team.
Two lower federal courts disagreed with the move, sided with Levy, and reinstated her to the team. But the school district appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing the language directed toward the team is disruptive no matter where or when it's posted.
"Where do we draw the line in respect to targeting a school? Kids talk to their classmates and most of their conversation is about school," asked Chief Justice Sonia Sotomayer to attorney Lisa Blatt.
"Such speech can cause disruption," Blatt told the high court.
In court Justice Kavanaugh questioned the punishment.
"Punishment was not tailored to the offense. It was excessive," he said.
But the district argued she wasn't suspended from school and targeting the team is disruptive no matter where, when, or how it's done.
"Off-campus speech has much greater tendency now than it did to affect the operations of the school. Simply because it can be made available to a vast audience," Attorney Malcom Stewart argued.
The district said this does not include political or religious speech.
A decision is expected in June.