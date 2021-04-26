"I was a 14-year-old kid, I was upset, I was angry."
Brandi Levy is referring to when she did not make the varsity cheerleading team at Mahanoy Area School District. She took out her frustrations on the social media app Snapchat, posting her f-word laced thoughts on cheer and the school. The school punished her by suspending her from cheer for a year.
"It was because she used profanity in connection with the word cheer," said Sara Rose, an attorney with the Pennsylvania ACLU.
Her parents filed a lawsuit, and the ACLU represented her because they felt the punishment violated her First Amendment rights, given her post was neither racist nor bullied anyone.
"The problem with the school district's argument is it just paints it with such a broad brush that you're not only capturing speech that people really are concerned about, you're also capturing really important political, religious and social speech, and the First Amendment protects all of that," Rose said.
Levy won her first case and was reinstated on the cheer team, and recently won in a third circuit appeals court.
But, on Wednesday the case goes to the highest court. The Supreme Court will rule on the case and hopefully clarify how far school districts can go when it comes to punishing students for posts they make off campus that districts feel is disruptive on campus.
Rose says it all boils down to the First Amendment.
"It is really important that we teach kids the lesson that free speech is something of value in this country and something we need to protect," Rose said.
Attorneys for the school district have not released a statement. The Supreme Court will hand down its decision by June 30.