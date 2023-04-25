There are new developments in the case of a Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho.

One of the roommates who says she was home at the time of the killings is asking not to attend an upcoming hearing for Bryan Kohberger.

NBC News reports the roommate filed a motion to quash a subpoena last week.

Kohberger's attorneys want her at the hearing, which is set for June 26, and potentially the trial.

They say she heard or saw things that could clear Kohberger of the charges.

Kohberger has not entered a plea.