One of the surviving roommates of the Idaho college killings is agreeing to an interview with accused murderer Bryan Kohberger's defense counsel.

That's according to a court filing submitted Wednesday.

The filing comes after a subpoena was issued to compel Bethany Funke to testify at Kohberger's preliminary hearing.

The interview is instead of testifying at Kohberger's preliminary hearing in Moscow, Idaho, in June.

An interview with Kohberger's defense team will take place in Nevada, where Funke is now living.

The defense had said Funke may have information that could clear Kohberger, so she should be at the hearing.

Funke's attorney had said if needed, her testimony could wait for trial. The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to make sure prosecutors have enough evidence to go to trial.

This roommate in question is the one who was reportedly sleeping on the first floor during the attacks, not the one who told police she heard noise and saw a masked man in the middle of the night.