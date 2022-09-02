SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018.

The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and Middle Smithfield Township.

Surveillance and undercover operations took place throughout 2020 and 2021, when the suspect was observed wearing dark clothes and a ski mask.

Police believe Moreno has been involved in a number of burglaries and theft throughout the last three years.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Stroubsburg Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6800.