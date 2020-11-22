TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. – A man is in custody for aggravated assault after allegedly trying to flee a traffic stop Sunday morning in Monroe County.
At around 9:07 a.m., a trooper from the PSP at Stroudsburg initiated a traffic stop on a 2020 silver Hyundai Sante Fe bearing Ohio registration, along interstate 80 westbound.
According to officials, during the traffic stop, the trooper requested the operator to exit the vehicle for further questioning. As the trooper and operator were speaking at the rear of the vehicle, the operator indicated he needed his jacket from the vehicle.
As the operator walked toward the vehicle, he refused the trooper's commands to remain outside the vehicle and he reentered the vehicle.
As the trooper was attempting to remove the operator from the vehicle, the operator placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated the vehicle to flee the traffic stop.
While physically engaged with the operator inside the driving compartment, the trooper forced the vehicle off the roadway and into a wooded area, police say.
After the vehicle came to rest in the wooded area, the operator continued to physically resist the trooper's attempts to be taken into custody.
According to officials, an additional trooper on scene deployed his Taser and the operator was taken into custody.
The operator, 37, of Cleveland Ohio was transported to the PSP Stroudsburg and charged with felony Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Resisting Arrest.
According to police, a trooper involved in the incident sustained a minor injury. He was transported to Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg where he was treated and released.
Police say the investigation continues and updates will be provided when they become available.