WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A man is dead and another is in custody after a road rage stabbing Monday afternoon on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County.
Pennsylvania State Police say the two involved were in a sedan and a truck both heading south on Route 61 when they began the confrontation.
"Both the victim and actor exited their vehicles where they engaged in a physical confrontation," said Trooper David Beohm. "The actor produced a knife and then proceeded to stab the victim multiple times during the altercation."
George Marcincin, 38, from Orwigsburg, died at the scene, said Beohm, at a press conference Monday night.
Investigators say shortly after the first 911 calls were made around 2 p.m., Orwigsburg police located a silver Honda Accord matching the description of the one leaving the scene.
"A short pursuit ensued," said Beohm. "The actor then pulled over on 61 between Holly Road and Chestnut Ridge Drive. The driver was taken into custody and transported back to PSP Schuylkill Haven."
The suspect, who has not yet been named by state police, had a lot to say to reporters as he was taken from the state police barracks.
"He should have thought about his family before he started trouble with somebody who don't have children and a wife or anything," he said.
"And it was worth stabbing him several times, killing him?" WFMZ's Brian Sheehan asked the suspect, as he was being put into a police car.
"To defend myself against an older gentleman, I feel like it was the only option because the first option I took was to talk to him verbally and he didn't wanna talk," the suspect said.
The southbound lanes were shut down while investigators measured and photographed evidence at the scene to get a sense of what happened in this unusual incident on a usually busy highway.
A tow truck carried the victim's red Dodge Ram back to the state police barracks hours later, as it's now considered just one crucial piece of evidence that could help investigators in this case.
"Anybody who saw anything — there's a lot of traffic on (Route) 61 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said Boehm. "There's probably a dozen other people who saw this, going northbound or southbound — that's who we want to talk to."
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact investigators in Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.
"If someone in the area just put up a Ring doorbell or some new video surveillance, absolutely, call over here," Boehm said. "We want to go look at it."