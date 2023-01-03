STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho will appear in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday.

Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg.

He arrived at the courthouse just before noon, wearing a red jumpsuit.

NEW: Here’s Bryan Kohberger in a red jumpsuit walking inside the Monroe County Courthouse. The Idaho killing suspect’s extradition hearing is set for 3:30pm. His attorney says he plans to waive it to speed up the process of getting him back to Idaho & he’s eager to be exonerated pic.twitter.com/BwD5vHvm6j — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) January 3, 2023

The 28-year-old is expected to waive extradition to speed up the process of getting him back to Idaho to face charges, his attorney said, adding he is eager to be exonerated.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in the Poconos.

Pennsylvania State Police have scheduled a news conference for later Tuesday to discuss the arrest.

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder in the Nov. 13 killings.

"Knowing, of course, that it's likely they have the location data from his cell phone already putting him on the border of Washington and Idaho, so it was an easy decision, obviously he doesn't contest that he is Bryan Kohberger," said Jason Labar, Monroe County chief public defender.

Over the weekend, Kohberger's family released a statement on the situation.

They say they're praying for the victims' families while supporting their son and brother.

Meantime, people in the Idaho community where the killings happened say their town feels different now.

They say the city of Moscow had always been known as a safe place to live.

Now, some say that even though a suspect is behind bars, the tragedy changed how they feel about their safety.

It's unclear if Kohberger knew the victims or what his motive would be for the attack.

Many questions will remain unanswered until court documents are unsealed, which could happen once Kohberger is moved to Idaho.