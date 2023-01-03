STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg.

Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.

Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township Friday, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.

His attorney Jason LaBar had previously said he plans on waiving his extradition hearing to speed up the process of getting him to Idaho, adding Kohberger is eager to be exonerated.

"It was an easy decision, obviously, since he doesn't contest that he is Bryan Kohberger," said LaBar.

When the judge asked if he had any mental health diagnosis or was taking any medicines that would impact his ability to understand what's going on, he said no.

He looked at his family throughout the hearing.

The four students in Idaho — identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found stabbed to death inside a home near the university's campus on Nov. 13.

Over the weekend, Kohberger's family issued a statement saying they're praying for the victims' families, while supporting their son and brother.

Steve Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, says these latest developments have given them a little hope and that things are moving in the right direction.

"We're going to definitely look this guy, look him in his eyes," said Steve Goncalves. "He's going to have to deal with this. He has been dealing with this for seven weeks. It's not about to end."

Kohlberger was a DeSales University graduate. The university says he received his bachelor-of-science degree in psychology in 2020. In June 2022, he completed his graduate studies for the master-of-arts in the criminal justice program.

He got a degree in psychology and liberal arts in 2018 from Northampton Community College.

He also worked at Pleasant Valley High School.

According to the Washington State University website, Kohberger is a PhD graduate student in their criminal justice and criminology department.