MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.

Kohberger was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth and remanded to Monroe County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Idaho, Pennsylvania State Police said.

In a news conference Friday, authorities in Idaho said they received over 19,000 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews during the investigation over the past six weeks.

Authorities say a criminal affidavit in the case will remain sealed until Kohberger is back in Idaho.

Authorities did not reveal what the motive for the killings might have been, or whether Kohlberger knew the victims, saying it was all part of the investigation. Authorities said they are still looking for the murder weapon.

Kohlberger was a DeSales University graduate. The university says he received his bachelor-of-science degree in psychology in 2020. In June 2022, he completed his graduate studies for the master-of-arts in the criminal justice program.

University President James Greenfield addressed the arrest in a letter to the community Friday.

"As a Catholic, Salesian university, please join with me in prayer for the victims' families during this devastating time," Greenfield said.

"While we cannot imagine the ongoing suffering of the families, this news is shocking to the university community. I will communicate more at a later time to address how our commitment to our shared mission may guide us in the midst of the unfolding of this painful news."

He got a degree in Psychology and Liberal Arts in 2018 from Northampton Community College.

The four students in Idaho — identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found stabbed to death inside a home near the university's campus on Nov. 13.

The case initially stumped investigators until they asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in.

Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were members of the university's Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho students to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester, abandoning dorms and apartments in the normally bucolic town for the perceived safety of their hometowns. Safety concerns also had the university hiring an additional security firm to escort students across campus and the Idaho State Police sending troopers to help patrol the city's streets.