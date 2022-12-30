MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork.

Kohberger was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth and remanded to Monroe County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Idaho, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Authorities in Moscow, Idaho, are scheduled to announce additional details in a news conference at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on 69-WFMZ-TV and on WFMZ.com.

Kohlberger was a DeSales University graduate.

The four students — identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found stabbed to death inside a home near the university's campus on Nov. 13.

The case initially stumped investigators until they asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in.

Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were members of the university's Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho students to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester, abandoning dorms and apartments in the normally bucolic town for the perceived safety of their hometowns. Safety concerns also had the university hiring an additional security firm to escort students across campus and the Idaho State Police sending troopers to help patrol the city's streets.