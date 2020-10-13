SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Jealousy may have been the motive in a gruesome killing in Monroe County over the weekend.
Harold Heffer, 51, is accused of using a metal manhole pick to stab and beat to death Howard Dowell early Saturday morning, police said.
Heffer's fiancee awoke just before 4 a.m. to Heffer pointing a shotgun at her face and saying, "he's dead," according to court paperwork.
The woman called 911 and escaped the home through a window, saying she feared for her life.
When officers arrived at the home on Lock Lane in Smithfield Township, they found Dowell, 57, dead on the couch, officials said.
The fiancee told police she and Heffer had been at a party earlier, then afterwards, they got into a fight over the phone.
Heffer, who was taken into custody at the scene without incident, later told investigators his fiancee had left before him, forcing him to walk home, court documents say.
When he got home, he saw his fiancee asleep in the bedroom and Dowell asleep on the couch. Heffer began yelling at Dowell, then hit him in the head three times with a metal manhole pick he had gotten from his truck, investigators say.
Then he grabbed the shotgun, woke up his fiancee, and went out on the back porch to light a cigarette and wait for police, documents say.
The fiancee told police Heffer had jealousy issues over her spending too much time with Dowell.
Heffer was charged with homicide and is behind bars with no bail.