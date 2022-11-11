ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street.

The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat.

He is operating an older model black pickup truck.

The police department has also received third party information that this male has been seen around other bus stops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orwigsburg PD at 570-366-3101, or if you see this male please dial 911 to report it immediately.