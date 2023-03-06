TREMONT TWP., Pa. - State police released more information about a scary crash Friday night on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Police say an SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer moments before the truck plunged off of a bridge and landed on the street below.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday on I-81 south, near exit 104 in Tremont Township.

Police say the driver of the SUV "failed to maintain control," and hit the side of the tractor-trailer, causing it to go over the bridge.

The truck landed on Mollystown Road.

Amazingly, the two people who were in the tractor-trailer were not hurt.

Three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Police say rain and sleet were coming down at the time, but they did not say if weather played a role in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation.