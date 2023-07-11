There's no swimming at a popular Carbon County lake right now.

High bacteria levels are the reason behind the signs telling swimmers to stay out of the water at Beltzville State Park.

For some people, no swimming means, simply, no fun.

"We were bummed, because now our day has just gone to waste, and now, we have nothing we can go do," said Yeimy Vallejo of Hazleton. "We saw the signs, and we were a little confused on why we couldn't go swimming. We thought like maybe the water was too deep, and that's why we couldn't go in."

Best friends Vallejo and Maritza Fernandez drove in from Hazleton with hopes they could cool off in the water.

"And then nothing," said Fernandez. "No one can go in. It's good weather today to go in the water, and we just can't."

Fernandez is nine months pregnant and says swimming helps soothe her aches.

"Mostly because all the time my back hurts, and in the water, it just feels like relaxing," added Fernandez. "I was like, 'Oh, it's probably because it [the sign] looks like it's drowning', so they don't have lifeguards, and they don't want us to go in because it's probably too deep or something like that, so I was like, 'I'm just going to go in because I know how to swim.'"

Beachgoers say the signs don't indicate why the water is off limits, but the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it's because of high bacteria levels detected in samples Monday.

The beach will remain closed until there are safe readings.

"It happens," said Tom Garner of Monroe County. "What are you going to do?"

Garner comes to Beltzville often and says this has happened before.

"Normally after a storm," he said. "I think we got a lot of rain the other day, so this is going to happen."

Despite many people telling us they wanted to take a dip in the water, they adhered to the signs posted, though a few people did test the rules.

"I wish I could, but the ranger has been going around, so we assume it's better to stay out of their way," explained Shaunjae Saurez of Hazleton. "Honestly, we didn't even get a really good explanation."

People can still picnic, hike and fish, and plenty of people enjoyed those activities.

"I was bummed out at first, but then I saw the sun. I was like, 'You know what, I was looking for a reason to just be in the sun. Have a nice time,'" added Saurez.

Rangers did not indicate when the water could reopen to swimming; Garner says, based upon past experience, it could be a week or a month.