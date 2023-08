FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Swimming is once again off limits to visitors at a Carbon County state park.

The beach at Beltzville State Park is closed to swimming, as of Tuesday, said the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

It will stay closed until acceptable water sample test results are received.

Other activities at the park are still open to the public.

The water was closed to swimming for a few days in July due to high bacteria levels.