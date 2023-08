FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Swimming may not be in the rainy forecast for Thursday, but a cool-off spot is ready for visitors again in time for the weekend.

The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County reopened to swimming on Thursday, said the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Acceptable water test samples were taken and the state health department approved the reopening, the DCNR said.

The water was closed on Tuesday.