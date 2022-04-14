EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A march and rally in the Poconos strives to bring an end to sexual and domestic violence.
The annual Take Back the Night march was held in East Stroudsburg Thursday night.
Women's Resources of Monroe County was joined by students and staff from East Stroudsburg University to raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence, and how to stop it.
Organizers say it's critical for victims to come forward right away, and the same goes for anyone who believes that someone they know is being victimized.
"We're here to support all survivors and all individuals to make sure that we can prevent as much sexual violence in our community as possible," said Laura Suits-Dolan, Director of Health and Wellness at East Stroudsburg University.
Take Back the Night events have been held all around the country since the 1970s.