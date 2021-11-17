TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Tamaqua Area High School student has been expelled for his alleged involvement in a hazing incident earlier this month.
The school board made the decision at Tuesday night's school board meeting, which became heated at times. The meeting was packed with parents who wanted answers and action, and tensions ran high.
"I don't want second- or third-hand information, I want the person that's saying that to come here and say that this has been swept under the rug," said a school board member.
After a two-week investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving Tamaqua high school football players, district officials voted to expel an 11th-grader.
Several other students have been suspended. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 4 on school grounds.
School board officials say within hours, they had meetings with Tamaqua police and parents.
The following day, the football team forfeited its district semifinal game.
The father of the alleged victim was at Tuesday night's meeting and addressed the school board and parents.
"This has been a very difficult time, not just for my son, but I have to sit on my hands and not do what I do for a living. I trust this borough police department, I trust this school board, I trust these administrators, the lines of communication have been open," he said.
Parents at the board meeting had a lot of questions they wanted answered, like how could a hazing incident happen on school grounds, and whether counseling would be offered for students to process what happened.