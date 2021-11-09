TAMAQUA, Pa. - Rumors circulating around a Schuylkill County town have parents outraged and wanting answers.
Jessica Harper has kids in the Tamaqua Area School District. She says she learned of an incident involving the high school football team, but feels the school district is being tight lipped.
"I'm hoping it's not swept under the rug," Harper said.
"Number one, the school district is not about to push anything under the rug or hide things or prevent people from knowing," said Tamaqua Area School Board President Larry Wittig Tuesday.
Wittig is defending the school district's actions.
He did confirm that the district and the Tamaqua Police Department are investigating an incident involving the high school football team that happened last week. He says the district went right into action.
"The board I believe is committed to pushing this to the end, it's not plea dealing, it's not a slap on the wrist or boys will be boys or something like that, no, we are committed to taking it to the end whatever that is in terms of expulsions or anything," Wittig said.
A parent we spoke to with firsthand knowledge of the situation says they are pleased with how the school district and police are handling the situation so far.