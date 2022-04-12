TAMAQUA, Pa. - The fathers of two Tamaqua Area High School students are filing a lawsuit after they say the students were sexually assaulted by members of the football team.
The plaintiffs say the assaults happened in a building across the street from the high school where players store their equipment and dress for practices and games, commonly referred to as "The Football House."
The lawsuit alleges that football players are routinely left unsupervised in the Football House, and that Tamaqua Area School District administrators and employees knew that the football players "behaved in a manner which resulted in their causing physical harm to each other."
The lawsuit claims the high school football team has a "tradition" of sexually assaulting certain freshman football players.
The fathers say that, as parents, they were not informed of their children's rights under Title IX, including their right to file a formal Title IX complaint against their assaulters and protection from retaliation, including retaliatory harassment. Because of this, the lawsuit says one of the students suffered retaliatory harassment so "severe and pervasive" that it escalated into a second attempted sexual assault and that it forced the student to withdraw from school.
The lawsuit says that after receiving reports of the completed or attempted sexual assaults, Tamaqua Area officials took no action to properly investigate or take corrective action designed to prevent future assaults. The lawsuit claims officials "conspired to hide the truth," referring to the incidents as "horseplay and "hazing," protecting the assaulters, and either ignoring or attacking the victims.
The actions and inactions of officials created a hostile educational environment, the lawsuit said.
One high school student is facing charges related to one of the assaults in the Football House. Zachary McGlinchey is charged with simple assault and harassment. Authorities say he punched another student in the face.