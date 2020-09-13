TAMAQUA, Pa. - Zion Lutheran Church of Tamaqua offered an old tradition in a new way.
The pastor invited parishioners for a walk-up communion on Sunday. It's part of the nationwide observance of "God's Work, Our Hands."
She says the church has been operating online, but, for some, the personal touch made all the difference.
"I know for myself, when I receive communion, it makes my day seem so much brighter. I feel like no matter what is going on in my life, I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I can move forward through the week," said Cindy White, pastor.
Sunday's communion was open to anyone who wanted to take part. The pastor says it may have been the first of many.