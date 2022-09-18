TAMAQUA, Pa. - Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua has been supplying the area's families with free diapers since October of 2018.

On Saturday, September 24, the Diaper Depot, a free-diaper ministry, plans to give out its 100,000th diaper.

The ministry provides diapers to families living within the Tamaqua Area School District. The diapers are provided to parents with newborns to age four.

Volunteers help package diaper requests the night before distribution.

More information about the ministry can be found at www.ziontamaqua.com.