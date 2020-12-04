One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a high-rise apartment fire in Schuylkill County.
It happened at the ABC Tamaqua High Rise, which caters to seniors. The fire started around 6:15 a.m. Friday on the top floor.
"We had a report from the communication center that a person was trapped in their apartment," said Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely.
Connely says one resident died in their apartment. A next-door neighbor was life flighted to Allentown with smoke inhalation. A third person, who also suffered smoke inhalation, was taken away by ambulance.
"Up my nose, down my mouth. I can still taste it a little bit," said ABC Tamaqua High Rise resident Tammy Shock.
"All of the flames were just barreling out of this side of the apartment," said top floor resident Justin Summers.
The top five floors were evacuated and the chief says the fire was contained within a half hour.
Fire protocol is to have residents stay inside their apartment until told otherwise.
"I opened the door to see who was checking but didn't see anyone. So, I was staying here but it got too thick," Shock said.
Shock adds she went down the hall to her sisters. Connely says if residents feel unsafe, they can leave. A move 9-year-old Peyton Shaker, who's staying with her grandmother, wanted to make.
"I was scared we wouldn't get out alive like 9/11," she said.
Just under 130 people live in the apartment. Those on the top floor may not be able to get back in their homes for a week, the chief said.
The Red Cross is assisting those that need help and the cause is under investigation.