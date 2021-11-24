TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Tamaqua, Schuylkill County music teacher is behind bars for allegedly uploading 190 images of child pornography.
David Fortin, 37, founder of the Fortin Academy of Music, was arrested Tuesday.
According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Fortin had uploaded 190 files depicting child sexual abuse.
Luzerne County investigators say those images depict prepubescent boys in sexual acts and rape.
Tuesday morning, investigators searched Fortin's home in Forty Fort. Court documents say at first, Fortin tried to explain why he had the images, saying he accidentally clicked on a hyperlink, and when he saw what it was, he tried to delete it but couldn't.
But investigators say Fortin later admitted he had downloaded child pornography, shared it with others, and was sexually gratified by watching it.
Investigators say thousands of video files of child pornography were located in his dropbox.
Fortin denies knowing any of the children in the videos, or taking any of the images.
Fortin is being held without bond in Luzerne County Prison.
The Academy did not respond to requests for comment.