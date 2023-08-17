WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A music teacher from Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, has been sentenced to 2.5 years to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to 500 child pornography charges.

David Fortin, 38, was the owner and operator of Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua.

In 2021, the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Fortin had uploaded 190 files depicting child sexual abuse.

At that time, Luzerne County investigators said the images depicted prepubescent boys in sexual acts and rape.

Fortin later admitted he had downloaded child pornography, shared it with others and was sexually gratified by watching it, officials said in 2021.

Fortin has been in the Luzerne County Jail since Jan. 27, 2023, and he entered a guilty plea to the 500 child pornography charges on March 13.