TAMAQUA, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County celebrated Thursday, as it finally became official: the historic Tamaqua train station is now a U.S. postal stamp. It's one of five railroad stations chosen across the entire country.
We're used to trains taking us places. But now the historic Tamaqua Railroad Station in Schuylkill County is going places itself... opr, at least its image is.
The landmark station is one of just five in the entire country immortalized on a U.S. postal stamp.
"I do believe when your blood, sweat and tears go into it and you see the end result and then you see it to be nationally recognized," Beth Trexler, Postmaster of Tamaqua Post Office, said. "I think that's a huge commitment and honor to the community."
The blood, sweat and tears Trexler is talking about has to do with the station's nearly 150-year history. It opened in 1874 and was once a regional hub, but eventually as anthracite coal was replaced by other fuels, usage dwindled and it closed in 1980.
"It was really a blighted property right in the middle of Tamaqua," Micah Gursky, Director of Tamaqua SOS Save Our Station, said the station was on the brink of demolition in the 80s.
"The building had fallen into disrepair," Gursky said. "There were several arson fires here, the windows were boarded up, the roof was collapsing.
But instead of turning it into a parking lot, a few community members took a stand to save it, buying it in 1992 and spending 13 years restoring it.
And while it's no longer that kind of train station that actually helps you go places, it does bring in tourists from all over for the fine-dining restaurant, free summer concerts and other events.
"You don't see anything like this anywhere," Debbie Wagner, Concierge of Tamaqua Train Station, said. "Other towns are trying to do this, but they're not near as far as we are."
Now, folks from all over the country can stick its likeness on their letters.
Aside from Tamaqua's, the other stations chosen are Point of Rocks Station in Maryland; Main Street Station in Richmond, VA; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, CA; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati, OH.