TAMAQUA, Pa. - It's Halloween Parade day in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, where hometown heroes gaze over pumpkins and tombstones that line Broad Street.

Inside Wheel, Autumn Harmon is preparing for the overflow crowds.

Just looking around the joint, you can get a sense of the town's pride through the historic pictures on the wall. But now a new picture, a stamp featuring the Tamaqua Railroad Station, is adding to the borough's list of boasts.

"I definitely think that's awesome and I do know a lot of stamp collectors here in town I thought would find that really interesting as well," said Harmon.

News of the station's inclusion in the US Postal Service's 2023 stamp program is spreading quickly. Postal officials say the station was chosen because it's considered an architectural gem.

"It's got a lot of history to it, great to see that history spread across the country," said Tamaqua resident Elizabeth Reynolds.

That history goes back to 1874, when the station was built in grand fashion to reflect Tamaqua's status as a major hub for the coal region.

Notoriously, it later became the spot where the bodies of executed members of the Irish worker's rights society known as the Molly Maguires were railed in on their way to burial, among them the group's leader Black Jack Kehoe.

Ultimately, the station shut down in 1961 when passenger service was discontinued. It's now a fancy restaurant.

Locals say they couldn't be more thrilled to share their station and its history with the world.

"I'll be right in line to get one of those stamps because that's awesome," said Tamaqua resident Michael McGonigal.

In addition to Tamaqua, the other stations chosen include Point of Rocks Station in Maryland; Main Street Station in Richmond, VA; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, CA; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati, OH.