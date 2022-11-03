TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say.

Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said.

There they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that the teen was in the basement hanging out with a 19-year-old who lives at the home and three other teens when he began playing with a gun that was in a drawer, police said. He was waving the gun around, then loaded a bullet and held the gun up to his head and it instantly went off, authorities said.

The gun is owned by a woman who lives at the home, police said.