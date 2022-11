TAMAQUA, Pa. - Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is partnering with Diaper Depot to help families in need on Saturday.

It's holding a free diaper distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

It's open to all residents of the Tamaqua Area School District.

Everyone must make an appointment on the church's website before pickup.

Diaper Depot is a community pantry of the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank.