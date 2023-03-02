HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the three people killed in a violent crash on Route 33 in Monroe County.

Samantha Crich, 40, of Wilkes-Barre, was pronounced dead Wednesday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Thursday.

She was driving one of the cars that was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed the center median and hit oncoming traffic on Route 33 near Saylorsburg, Monroe County, on Wednesday.

The passenger in her car, a 14-year-old from Wilkes-Barre, died at the scene, said the Monroe County coroner. The teen's name is not being released.

The third victim was the driver of another car, 25-year-old Bryan Franco, of Hellertown, said the Monroe County coroner.

The wreck around 10:30 a.m. completely shut down the highway for hours.

The tractor-trailer hit another tractor-trailer, two cars and a pickup truck. One of the cars ended up completely under the big rig, and another car was partially underneath.

All of the vehicles involved were heavily damaged, as was the metal median guardrail.

State police said their investigation is ongoing.