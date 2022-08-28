BUTLER TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

Alan Meyers, 17, is being charged as an adult in the shooting of a 17-year-old woman in Butler Township, state police say.

The young woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning at a home on Sand Hollow Drive, state police said.

She was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead around 6:15 a.m., police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of Meyers, of Black Creek Township, who was charged with homicide, possession of firearms by a minor and tampering with evidence.

He's behind bars in Luzerne County without bail.

State police and the district attorney's office are investigation. Authorities did not comment further on what happened, and said they do not want to jeopardize the investigation.