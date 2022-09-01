MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old is facing attempted homicide charges in a stabbing that left a woman seriously hurt.

Seth Bourne, of New York, is accused of stabbing a 69-year-old woman multiple times at a home on Lower Ridge View Circle in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, state police said.

Troopers responded to the home around 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim with stab wounds to her chest and shoulder. She was flown to the hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said midday Thursday.

Bourne was arrested outside the home. He was charged as an adult with attempted homicide and additional offenses, and is behind bars in Monroe County, police said.

Authorities did not comment on the relationship between the victim and suspect, if any.