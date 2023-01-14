HAZLE TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old man, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, was shot inside the Laurel Mall Regal Cinema Saturday night.

State Police said the teen was shot in the lobby/arcade area of the theater in Hazle Township around 8:15 p.m.

The shooter then fled the cinema and the area.

The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton and has died of his injuries.

"Although this shooting happened in a public place, where people were put in direct danger, the shooting was an isolated incident where the victim was specifically targeted," State Police said in a news release.

Police are calling the case an "attempted homicide."

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Hazleton at 570-459-3890.