HAZLETON, Pa. - A boy died almost a week after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Luzerne County.

Hector Padilla, 15, died Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest from head injuries sustained in the bike accident on June 12 in Hazleton, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Padilla was riding his bicycle on South Poplar Street when he was hit by a vehicle just after 9 p.m., Hazleton police said.

Police had said the driver fled the scene after the crash, and the vehicle was believed to be a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The coroner's office ruled his death an accident.

Hazleton police are investigating and did not say if anyone was been taken into custody or charged.

