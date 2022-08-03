Car crash generic

PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night.

The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink.

State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.

