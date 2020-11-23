POLK TWP., Pa. - A teenager is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted in Monroe County Sunday night.
Three juveniles were stopped in a vehicle in a neighborhood in Polk Township, state police said in a news release.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., "multiple assailants" approached the vehicle, robbed the teens and shot multiple rounds into the car, police said.
Aiden Paiz, 15, was shot and died at the scene, authorities said. A 17-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital with injuries.
The third juvenile was not hurt, police said.
The Monroe County coroner's office was called to the scene and state police set up crime scene tape around the vehicle and area.
State police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police Lehighton barracks at 570-681-1850 or the Fern Ridge barracks at 570-646-2271.