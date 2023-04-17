COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A young man was killed and another was seriously injured in weekend crash in Monroe County.

It happened late Friday night, around 11:50 p.m., on Echo Lake Road in Coolbaugh Township, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.

Isaiah Gordan, 19, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was killed.

His passenger, an 18-year-old Tobyhanna area man, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the Mercedes-Benz driven by Gordan went off the road and hit a tree, trapping both men.

Pocono Mountain Regional police are continuing to investigate.