MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who went missing.

Melina Gonzalez, 16, was last seen Friday, March 3 while visiting her grandmother's house in Mount Pocono, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.

Sometime during the day, Gonzalez went missing from the home, but it is not known whether she left on her own or not, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-895-2400.