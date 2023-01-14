HAZLE TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old man was shot inside the Laurel Mall Regal Cinema Saturday night.
State Police said the teen was shot in the lobby/arcade area of the theater in Hazle Township around 8:15 p.m.
The shooter then fled the cinema and the area. The victim was transported to Lehigh Vallley Hospital Hazleton to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.
"Although this shooting happened in a public place, where people were put in direct danger, the shooting was an isolated incident where the victim was specifically targeted," State Police said in a news release.
Police are calling the case an "attempted homicide."
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Hazleton at 570-459-3890.