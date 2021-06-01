TAMAQUA, Pa. - Now that the smoke has cleared, residents at 266 West Cottage Avenue in Tamaqua are left with an overwhelming sight.
"I am beyond sick. I feel like I need to check into a hospital because I am just overwhelmed with everything," said resident Nicole Russell.
Russell says mostly everyone inside was asleep when the fire broke out around midnight.
"And before I knew it my house was already up in flames, I'm trying to figure out which way to run, we lost two pets," Russell said.
The Tamaqua fire chief says the fire was accidental, and likely started in the kitchen on the first floor.
A 17-year-old boy who was there at the time, made a quick decision to save his life.
"The floor collapsed before he could even come down the stairs so his only option was to get out of the second-story window," Russell said.
He's being treated at the hospital for severe burns.
Meanwhile the others displaced are now scrambling for a place to stay, and clothes to put on.
"I'm just praying, I mean like I said I don't really wanna ask anybody for help because I'm one to go get it myself so right now I'll take donations, anything from anybody would be greatly appreciated," Russell said.