CRESCO, PA – All parties in the conditional use hearing for the proposed Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort have concluded testimony.

The Paradise Township hearings, which have been ongoing since Jan. 25, have included the testimony of witnesses for the applicant JSPA Realty, LLC, which has proposed a master development plan for a resort and an 87,000 square-foot commercial shopping center.

The resort has been proposed to consist of mixed-uses, including a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools and a spa.

The attorney for the applicant, Donald G. Karpowich, concluded his case in May.

At a hearing on June 8, twenty individuals who signed on with party status at the start of the hearings had their chance to present testimony.

Most of parties own property near the proposed development, which would be located on seven parcels of land located off Route 611.

The facility is being proposed within the township’s resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district.

The use is permitted with conditional-use approval from the township supervisors.

Most of the parties who were present on June 8 opted not to present testimony and instead said they plan on submitting written briefs stating their cases at the conclusion of the proceedings.

The hearing continued Thursday night to allow one party, who was unable to attend the June 8 hearing, to present testimony.

William Michael Johnson said he was representing the Swiftwater Preserve, a 130-year-old fishing club that has been instrumental in preserving the ecological character of the stream.

“Specifically, we want to compliment the application in many ways and believe that it is well suited and well thought,” Johnson said. “We are concerned ,as a general principle, in any development that extracts water and does not return it to the watershed and we've seen and heard testimony here with specific alternative sewage treatment, which we support.”

Johnson said the preserve strongly recommends that every effort be made to return as much water to the watershed.

“This is particularly in the stream, because it has a history of running dry in dry summers,” he explained.

Johnson then testified that the preserve does have concerns with the retail portion of the project, specifically, with the types of run off that typically come from retail developments.

Township solicitor John C. Prevoznik explained that the record will be held open for 30 days, during which time the parties may submit written briefs.

Prevoznik instructed that the briefs are not submitted as evidence and must apply the principles of law using the zoning ordinance.

Prevoznik said the brief must contain findings of fact, which the parties must get from reviewing the transcripts of the hearings.

All briefs are due on July 28, no later than 4 p.m.

The hearing will then be continued until August 14 at 5 p.m., at which time members of the public who did not have party-status will have the opportunity to make comments.

Prevoznik said the supervisors may opt to render a decision on the conditional-use application at the conclusion of the hearing on August 14.

After the supervisors vote on whether to grant or deny the conditional use, the parties have the right to appeal the decision in court.