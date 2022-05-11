STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid two days before his wedding walked into court Wednesday hand in hand with his wife.
Wednesday marks the third day of the jury trial for Daniel Carney, who is facing charges including attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent.
Wednesday morning, the jury listened to a recorded phone call between the alleged victim and Daniel Carney, in which he repeatedly apologizes and says he has no idea why this happened, and that it won't ever happen again. In the call, the two could not agree on who initiated the encounter.
A state trooper testified that Carney insists the bridesmaid came on to him.
Prosecutors say he assaulted a bridesmaid the Friday before his Sunday wedding in 2019.
The bridal party was drinking and tubing on the Delaware.
The woman told police she was led away from the water and didn't know what happened until she woke up in the men's locker room at the Shawnee Inn with him on top of her.
The jury heard from a state police forensic investigator, who said Carney texted the bridesmaid, saying mistakes were made, he knows this is terrible, he's happy as ever to marry his wife and asking the alleged victim to take Plan B contraceptive.
During Tuesday's testimony, the maid of honor testified Carney and his friends were making inappropriate remarks toward the bridesmaid as they were floating. She also said she was horrified when she and Carney's now-wife found Carney and the bridesmaid in the locker room.
The maid of honor said the bridesmaid seemed out of it, and that there were tense, loud moments throughout the weekend, as the wedding did go on.
Jury members watched surveillance video, which state police say shows Carney pulling the alleged victim into the locker room.
The prosecution showed photos of bruising on multiple parts of the bridesmaid's body that they hinted was from the reported assault.
The defense argued the marks could have been from the woman falling, since she admitted to falling three times Friday before the alleged incident.
interview with trooper - carney says bridesmaid came up to him