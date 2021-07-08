LONG POND, Pa. - The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow, headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, will showcase performances and aerobatic entertainment on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.
The same, two-hour show will take place on consecutive days and gives ticket buyers the option to see all the acts twice in one weekend or on the day of their choosing, according to a news release from Pocono Raceway.
Additional performers for the stadium-style Air Show will include the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, Scott Francis’ MXS, Mark Meredith’s Super Chipmunk, the Stars of History featuring a Corsair and Zero.
To purchase tickets and for full event details, people can visit the Pocono Raceway website.
TICKETING INFORMATION:
Adult tickets for the event start at $20.
Tickets for kids, ages 12 and under, start at $10.
A shaded seating option, with near eye-level views of the performers and same-level restrooms, is available at $50 per ticket and regardless of age.
Parking is $10 per vehicle or $20 for RV’s. Only CASH will be accepted for parking.
No overnight parking is available in the general parking areas, but Pocono Raceway has a seasonal campground, the Long Pond Campground, located approximately 1.5 miles from the track. People can visit www.poconoraceway.com/campground for more details.
EVENT TIMES:
Parking Lots Opening Time – 10 a.m. ET
Grandstand and Fan Fair Opening Times – 11 a.m. ET
Show Start Time – 1 p.m. ET
Show End Time – 3 p.m. ET (approximately.)
Attendees can enter through Gate 7, located off Route 115, or Gate 5, located off Long Pond Road.
GUEST INFORMATION:
Fan Fair will include a complimentary carnival for kids, the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone, face painting, exclusive Pocono Raceway Airshow merchandise, military displays and activations, music, games and more.
Coolers are not permitted. Outside food and beverages are also not allowed. Food, concessions, beverages, and alcohol can be purchased, via cash or credit card, once inside the Gates.
Backpacks and cameras are allowed. Both are subject to a search before entry, certain items are prohibited and cameras cannot obstruct the view of other guests.
A full list of fan items, protocols and safety regulations can be found by visiting the Pocono Raceway website.
PERFORMER DETAILS:
The United State Air Force Thunderbirds will perform approximately 30, precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the capabilities of Air Force high-performance aircraft. The squadron exhibits the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain and support the aircraft.
GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team: Six WWII era aircraft including the North American SNJ and the T-6 Texan variant. The team performs a low-level, precision demonstration that features maneuvers and tactics flown by the United States military. In addition to air show performances, the team ‘skytypes’ giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft will fly, in a line abreast formation, and type dot-matrix style 1,000-foot-tall messages seen for 15 miles in any direction.
Scott Francis’ MXS: Scott Francis will showcase all the ultra-high performance MXS aircraft has to offer and its versatility. Francis’ MXS is one of just 12 in existence and will features speeds in excess of 300 mph, and roll rates of more than 400 degrees per second.
Mark Meredith’s Super Chipmunk: The airshow experience delivered by Mark is a respite from and complement to the rapid-fire, high-energy routines of the modern carbon fiber aerobatic wonder weapon.
Stars of History (Corsair and Zero): During the early years of World War II, Japan dominated the skies of the Pacific in the A6M2 Zero. The development of the F4U Corsair turned the tide started to turn in favor of the United States and the Allies. Charlie Lynch and Mark Murphy will pilot the genuine a Corsair and a Zero during a dogfight in the skies above the Raceway.