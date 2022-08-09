PALMERTON, Pa. - A person is dead after an early-morning house fire in Palmerton, Carbon County Tuesday, according to the borough's fire chief.
It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers.
The fire chief said the person was found on the second floor. The county coroner said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner said an autopsy is set for Wednesday.
The bulk of the fire was on the second floor, the fire chief said. No other injuries were reported.
Neighbors spoke with 69 News about the fire.
"I realized that one of my neighbors, their houses were on fire," said neighbor Matt Raub.
"At 5:30 a.m. my son came running down the hall and screamed the neighbor's house was on fire, so I immediately dialed 911 from my bed," said neighbor Jennifer Rowden.
Neighbors in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton say they saw an inferno.
"The magnitude of the fire was, it was already fully engulfed in the room that the victim sleeps in," Rowden said.
Rowden says she and her fiancé ran to the adjoining home to alert them to get out, only to find out later they were on vacation. She says she then evacuated her home.
"Even in our home that never caught on fire, the heat was so intense," Rowden said.
Witnesses say it took numerous fire departments a while to get the fire out.
"They had to use the fire hydrant down here and the one up there, so it was pretty big, they used the fire trucks to get up on the roof," Raub said.
"I always had a deep appreciation for people who volunteer for such a dangerous service, but to see it in action, was, it was very emotional," Rowden said.
Neighbors say they came together to make sure those fighting the blaze were taken care of.
"Neighbors were passing out cold water bottles to them, and one neighbor opened up her house in case they needed to use the bathroom," Raub said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.