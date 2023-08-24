ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 69 News is learning new details about what happens now that Bryan Kohberger's trial has been delayed. There's no start date in sight for the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students.

The attorney representing victim Kaylee Goncalves' family sent 69 News a statement, saying they suspected Kohberger would waive his right to a speedy trial, adding, "This case carries enormous weight for the families and the community and this additional time allows both sides to be fully prepared."

"It was easily anticipated in a trial of this complexity," said Dave Leroy, a criminal defense attorney who is a former Idaho Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Next, Latah County Judge John Judge will consider the defense's motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment.

"It's a complicated matter that relates back to an old 159-year-old statute that is curiously worded about the burdens of proof that are presented to and required of a grand jury," said Leroy.

Leroy says no matter what the judge decides there, it'll be easy for prosecutors to remain on the path to an ordinary trial.

In the months following that, there are expected to be occasional hearings about evidence.

"There is a lot of noise about Kohberger's background and history and whether or not there were signs," said Edwina Elcox, a criminal defense attorney based in Boise, Idaho. "So, if there's something there that the state wants to bring in, we can anticipate that they are going to be putting the defense on notice."

It's unclear when the trial will happen.

"I would imagine the defense will be turning over every possible stone in this case to see what challenges there are," said Elcox. "Did police do something wrong? Is there a chain of custody issue? Is the science utilized junk science that doesn't meet the you know, the threshold for admissibility under the courts? That's what you have to do."

Many suspect a change in venue will be requested.

"Finding a jury that is utterly untainted by publicity, finding people that have not formulated some kind of opinion one way or another about some element of the case will probably be very difficult in Latah County," said Leroy. "Anyone who's waiting for this to proceed next week, and be wrapped up in 58 minutes, like all those murders on TV, probably will be disappointed."

Elcox explained, "I have friends that have their children up at U of I. They're figuring out life in college. It's an ultimate coming-of-age experience...in the midst of that, you have an FBI that's right down the street from you. The trauma, I think, is widespread."