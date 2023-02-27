CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - The winter that wasn't was no more when big snowflakes began falling and sticking in Monroe County.

​"I like the snow," laughed ​Bill Chechel of Saylorsburg. "I have mixed feelings. I like looking at it, but then, it means work."

Early Monday night, two plow drivers sat at Wawa in Chestnuthill Township to see if the wintry mix would change over. When it did, they promised round-the-clock services.

"Nonstop plowing, back and forth between multiple accounts," explained Tyler Heckman of Gilbert.

Heckman and Chechel spent the afternoon salting nearby business parking lots, just in case the snow would begin falling.

"I did the Urgent Care right here," explained Heckman. "I put down a little bit to keep the snow from instantly sticking."

The mild winter, they say, is not surprising.

"It's been the past three... it's been mild," said Chechel. "I think we're due for a big snowstorm, but it hasn't happened yet."

"One snow is good, and that's it," said Heckman.

Katelyn Garlic of Tannersville is baffled that it has taken so long to see this kind of weather. Garlic also waited eagerly to see if the weather would get worse; she works at a horse boarding facility in the Poconos and will need to clean paths in the pastures for the horses.

"It is insane. Absolutely insane because it's been such a mild winter. I was expecting a crazy winter because of the summer we had," said Garlic.

She has mixed feelings about that.

"One: I didn't have to deal with the snow, but there's no snow to have fun with, and we live in the Poconos," added Garlic. "This is insane."

Mother Nature might have given Garlic some fun: As the clock ticked, the snow piled, covering everything it hit: cars, buildings, and roads.