SUMMIT HILL, Pa. - We've been following many Eagles celebrations across our region lately, but one pep rally Friday night found the opportunity to celebrate the Birds, while also teaching the public about actual, real live birds.

Inside Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill, kids and adults alike were decked out in Eagles green Friday night.

And just outside the center, folks were learning from a real live eagle, 23-year-old Rennie.

"It kept flapping its wings every time," 4-year-old Kaia, who watched the bird, said.

"I think it was like, cool," 8-year-old Alex said.

And that's the point of the Eagles pep rally at the rehab center: staff took people's love for the Eagles and used it to bring them together and educate them on real eagles.

"We're die-hard Eagles fans, our daughter's into nature," Kaia's dad, Keath Lowry, said.

"There's a lot more that unites us than divides us," the center's chief naturalist, Susan Gallagher, said.

Gallagher says around 175 people came out Friday night to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles, while learning tips to help eagles in the wild.

Tips like hunting with non-toxic ammunition.

"Most people don't realize Eagles and other birds of prey in particular can suffer from lead poisoning," Gallagher said. "So, it's not that they get shot, but rather they will ingest lead pellets that are left out there in the wild."

And kids proved to take in more than just their beloved sports team.

"If you actually don't put poison in mouse traps, it prevents eagles from dying," 9-year-old Ashlynn Kirsch, from Lehighton, said.

"To have people from such diverse backgrounds and diverse interests be united behind professional sports and to learn about wild eagles, that's just sort of heartwarming for me," Gallagher said.

Here are six ways you can help eagles in the wild, from CCEEC:

1. Limit pesticide use - no rat or mouse poison.

2. Use non-toxic ammunition.

3. Choose non-lead fishing tackle.

4. Conserve energy!

5. Support any conservation effort of your choice.

For more information on protecting the bald eagle, head here.